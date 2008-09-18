TimeSplitters 4 Could Come To Wii, If You Want It

What platform(s) do you want to play TimeSplitters 4 on? The Free Radical developed shooter that will hopefully make us forget all about Haze is slated to officially come to "next-gen platforms," but Free Radical is looking for feedback on the matter. Should it also come to the Wii? PC? Should they scrap it all and work on something different?

We have no inclination if Free Radical plans to take your input seriously, or if it's looking for helpful formulas for disc replication — or if it's just toying with your emotions. Whatever the case, should you be emotionally invested in the TimeSplitters series, we'd recommend voicing your concerns.

I Want To Play TimeSplitters 4 on... [Free Radical - thanks, ]