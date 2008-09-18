The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Tom Clancy Games Prepare To Tactically Engage The Nintendo Wii

Ubisoft's current lineup on the Wii is...regrettable. Could do with a few more "proper" games. Like the Tom Clancy ones, most of those are pretty decent. Here's what Ubisoft boss, the delightfully-named Yves Guillemot, has to say on the matter:

Tom Clancy will appear [on the Wii]at one point. We need to make sure they [look good] . We have engines that were created for the next-generation consoles. We had to re-engineer a certain number of engines to be sure we could use the quality of the machine. Even without the [high-end]graphics, the experience can still be very interesting. ... To make sure we can create good enough products [on Wii]or products better than Nintendo's takes time. That's why you don't see many products, but you will see more and more in the future.

Yves, screw the new games, just re-release the GameCube version of Chaos Theory (with MP intact), we'll forgive the wait.

Interview: Ubisoft CEO on Games and Hollywood, Tom Clancy, Casual Growth and More [GameDaily]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles