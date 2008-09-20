Tornado Screens Neither Suck Nor Blow

Ignition Entertainment sent us these screens of their new Nintendo DS game Tornado.

I'll spare you the full plot, but it involves Toki and his Cosmic Cleaners collecting stolen items using their tornado machines.

What this boils down to is some quite Katamari Damacy-like gameplay, with a very DS twist as you use the stylus to whip up a tornado that sucks up whatever you have been asked to recover.

Must play hell on your touchscreen - better invest in a new protective film.

Tornado DS Gallery

