Tragedy As Kid Plays Halo, Re-Creates Action With Real Gun

There's been a tragic death in the town of Watertown, Wisconsin, as an 11-year old boy has accidentally shot and killed himself. Having taken the day off school for some Halo, Joshua Nimm was playing with a rifle, re-creating the action from the game. Problem was, although he ejected the rifle's magazine, it seems he didn't realise there was a round already in the chamber, and it went off. As a result, Nimm accidentally shot himself, and died as a result of his wounds.

Creek boy dies from gunshot[Watertown Daily Times, via GamePolitics]