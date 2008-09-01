Tristan and the Frag Dolls Play Raving Rabbids TV Party

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Raving Rabbids TV Party is, apparently, crack for kids.

How do i know?

Tristan was so mesmerized by the game that he pushed through a crowd of onlookers to play the game on the Ubisoft stage. He even risked certain exposure to Frag Dolls-based cooties to get some ass-time with the Balance Board driven game. The particular mini-game he played had him steering a cow down a snowboard course by shifting his weight back and forth on the balance board. Sitting up on stage, his full attention locked on the flat screen, he didn't even seem to mind that he was book-ended by two of the FGs while playing the game as a third tried to harass him off his course.

