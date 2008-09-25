Turner And Metaboli Partner For Global GameTap

Turner Broadcasting and European digital distribution company Metaboli are teaming up to take GameTap global. A partnership between the two companies will eventually result in Metaboli managing the service in both the U.S. and Europe, managing the GameTap name in the U.S. while being managed under the Metaboli name across the pond. Turner Broadcasting had previously indicated plans to offload the service altogether last month, but now will remain on as an equity investor in the combined company once an initial transition period has passed.

"GameTap is a significant strategic addition to our portfolio of established online gaming services in Europe," said Pierre Gaudet, CEO of Paris-based Metaboli. "The addition of GameTap provides us a foothold in the U.S. market; valuable content and an established brand that integrate well with our existing operations; and a partner with whom we are honored to be in business."

See? All's well that ends well. Our little GameTap is just growing up and flexing its wings. Let's just hope we don't find its broken corpse at the base of the tree when this is all over.