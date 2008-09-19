Two New Gears of War 2 Documentaries



"When you blast something, you want to see lots of chunks" This quote - directly from the video above - is going to haunt me in my dreams for a very long time. In fact, I'm actually going to put a word of caution on both of these videos. Not because of the violence, but because if you don't want to know anything about the game, you might want to skip these two. They have tons of information regarding the new weapons and finishing moves you'll find in Gears 2. Second video after the jump.