"When you blast something, you want to see lots of chunks" This quote - directly from the video above - is going to haunt me in my dreams for a very long time. In fact, I'm actually going to put a word of caution on both of these videos. Not because of the violence, but because if you don't want to know anything about the game, you might want to skip these two. They have tons of information regarding the new weapons and finishing moves you'll find in Gears 2. Second video after the jump.
Two New Gears of War 2 Documentaries
I think I just had a Gears of Wargasm. This game will, without a doubt, be the most Epic ever. Cliffy B...Cliff Blezinski may be a prick, but he can make good games. Also, guess what? I'm 19 years old, and I like violence. Yes, it's true, the more gruesome the better. Have I ever murdered someone? No. Have I ever done drugs? No. Have I ever been arrested? No. Stop ruining everyone else's good time with your stupid psychological interpretations of everyone who posts a comment here. Why don't you take the rod out of your ass, and don't watch the damn videos if you don't like the violence. Gears 2 will rock!