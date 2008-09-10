Ubisoft To Subtitle Their Games

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Today, Ubisoft helped launch Handigo, a game developed with Handicap International to help show the difficulties the disabled face in their daily lives. A noble effort, but realistically, it's not why we're here; we're here because as part of the same initiative, the company announced they'd be launching all their major 2008 titles with subtitles. Far Cry 2, Prince of Persia and Shaun White Snowboarding, all will be fully subtitled. Good news for the deaf, and hopefully a move all developers start to follow. Especially if they're able to give you the option of subtitles in multiple languages, ala Yakuza 2 with its Japanese language track and English subtitles.

