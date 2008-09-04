The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Udon Street Fighter Comics Coming To DVD

Those of you who missed Udon's excellent Street Fighter series in comic book form have another chance to catch the series next February as Eagle One Media and Capcom team up to present a DVD version of the comic in animated form. Street Fighter: Round One - FIGHT!, due out February 9th, just in time for the release of Street Fighter: Legend of Chun-Li on February 27 - not only reprints issues 0-6 of the Udon series, it animates the comic, adding movement, music, special-effects, and even voice overs to the comic book dialogue If you ask me it's a complete and utter bastardization of the comic book as an art form, but that's just the sort of thing you'd expect from a big old comic book geek like myself.
Street Fighter Animated Comic DVD [Eagle One Media]

Comments

  • LoneWolf-7 Guest

    FUCKING AWESOME!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles