Udon Street Fighter Comics Coming To DVD

Those of you who missed Udon's excellent Street Fighter series in comic book form have another chance to catch the series next February as Eagle One Media and Capcom team up to present a DVD version of the comic in animated form. Street Fighter: Round One - FIGHT!, due out February 9th, just in time for the release of Street Fighter: Legend of Chun-Li on February 27 - not only reprints issues 0-6 of the Udon series, it animates the comic, adding movement, music, special-effects, and even voice overs to the comic book dialogue If you ask me it's a complete and utter bastardization of the comic book as an art form, but that's just the sort of thing you'd expect from a big old comic book geek like myself.

