UK Retailers List Left 4 Dead For PS3, Valve In Denial

What on earth is going on with Left 4 Dead? Last week we had the Australian classifications board saying there was to be a Nintendo DS port (dismissed by Doug Lombardi as "Nonsense") and now.. this.
Two readers sent us links to two separate online retailers, both of whom list a PS3 version of Left 4 Dead as being available from November. November the 7th, according to Play.com.
This seemed to confirm the Official PlayStation mag story back in August that EA were working on a port of the Zombie survive-em-up.
We contacted Valve for comment but Doug Lombardi replied, "Currently, there is no PS3 version of L4D in production".
So, unless they plan to knock one up in just over a month, that would seem to be the end of it.
Hmm.
