UNBELIEVABLE, These Gaijin Games Are Imported

A recent issue of Japanese PC tech otaku mag Weekly ASCII has a piece on Western games that have yet to get a Japan release. To get readers in the spirit, three Japanese dudes have dressed up like foreigners, visited an import game shop and exclaimed English words in ALL CAPS. So Manhunt 2 for the PSP gets an "EXCELLENT", Trophy Bucks for the Xbox 360 gets "WONDERFUL" and My Weight Loss Coach for the DS gets "UNBELIEVABLE". Certainly there are more colourful English adjectives for these games than this...

