The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

UNBELIEVABLE, These Gaijin Games Are Imported

A recent issue of Japanese PC tech otaku mag Weekly ASCII has a piece on Western games that have yet to get a Japan release. To get readers in the spirit, three Japanese dudes have dressed up like foreigners, visited an import game shop and exclaimed English words in ALL CAPS. So Manhunt 2 for the PSP gets an "EXCELLENT", Trophy Bucks for the Xbox 360 gets "WONDERFUL" and My Weight Loss Coach for the DS gets "UNBELIEVABLE". Certainly there are more colourful English adjectives for these games than this...

Invader Game [An Eternal Thought In The Mind of Godzilla]

Comments

  • Aj Collins Guest

    I don't know why people bash Manhunt 2. I rather enjoyed the game. It may not have the prettiest graphics on the street, but it's still got a great story and gameplay.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles