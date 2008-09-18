Valve Kills Google Buy-Out Rumour

Earlier today The Inquirer quotes well placed sources as saying that Google was going to be buying Valve "any second now," setting all of our hearts a flutter.

While the idea seems crazy at first blush Valve's Doug Lombardi has said they're willing to be bought. So we checked in with Lombardi himself this morning and he put our minds at ease, telling us it is purely a rumour, a bit of fiction.

With Google out of the picture, I guess the real question is who exactly would Valve like to buy them.

Google Entering Game Industry Through Valve?