The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Valve: Team Fortress 2 Updates Not Coming To PS3 Orange Box

We can't say we didn't see it coming, but to hear, straight from the mouths of Valve's Doug Lombardi and Gabe Newell, that PlayStation 3 owners are going to get the shit end of the Team Fortress 2 stick still hurts. I *have* that version! I also have the Steam and Xbox 360 versions, but still... ouch.

1UP confirmed with Gabe and Doug that the updates PC users are currently enjoying, which are coming to the 360 later this year simply won't be hitting the PS3. Why? Valve simply has no PS3 manpower to speak of. And EA is "not doing ongoing development on The Orange Box" on Sony's box.

It's simple really. We just hope that the boys and girls at EA do right by the few of us who opted for the PS3 SKU — and will think about this kind of stuff in the future.

Team Fortress 2 Updates Not Coming For PlayStation 3 [1UP]

Comments

  • andye @andy

    Valve are traditionally a PC house, right? Thats a very short step to the 360. it sounds to me like they simply arent geared up for PS3 development. They would need to hire staff, build skills, maybe buy more computers and desks and office space and dev kits and... oh heck, lets just release the pc/360 version and move onto the next game!

    I am a PS3 owner and not particularly upset by this. I play TF2 on PC anyway.

    0
  • dude Guest

    This is ridiculous. Why was TF2 even released for the PS3 in the first place? Just so EA & Valve could squeeze every last cent from the market, the customer be damned. Welcome to Corporate America.

    0
  • Ahmad Bagadood Guest

    This is NO way to treat paying customers!

    I ask whoever benefited from my $60 to either make sure we get the updates, @ a price, or apologies for the discrimination.

    peace out.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles