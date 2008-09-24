Valve: Team Fortress 2 Updates Not Coming To PS3 Orange Box

We can't say we didn't see it coming, but to hear, straight from the mouths of Valve's Doug Lombardi and Gabe Newell, that PlayStation 3 owners are going to get the shit end of the Team Fortress 2 stick still hurts. I *have* that version! I also have the Steam and Xbox 360 versions, but still... ouch.

1UP confirmed with Gabe and Doug that the updates PC users are currently enjoying, which are coming to the 360 later this year simply won't be hitting the PS3. Why? Valve simply has no PS3 manpower to speak of. And EA is "not doing ongoing development on The Orange Box" on Sony's box.

It's simple really. We just hope that the boys and girls at EA do right by the few of us who opted for the PS3 SKU — and will think about this kind of stuff in the future.

Team Fortress 2 Updates Not Coming For PlayStation 3 [1UP]