The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Valve Would Love To Do Wii Games, MMO (But They're Not!)

Valve make PC games. They port em over to consoles, sure, but at heart, they're a PC developer. But what if they were more than that? What if they decided to start making Wii games, or MMO games? Team Fortress Summer Party? World Of Black Mesa? It'd be hilarious. And it's something Valve would love to do. Except, uh, they won't. Not unless you or anyone you know knows magic.

GN: The thing is I'm a big fan of the Wii in terms of a lot of the interesting things that it does, and we have absolutely zero Wii games in development. There's always so much more that we'd like to do that we could do. We have a bunch of MMO fans inside of the company that would kill to be working on an MMO....

1UP: ...including you?

GN: Myself included. [Laughs]A Wii MMO! Woo-hoo! We have nobody working on such a beast. Magically, if we could increase ourselves in size, then we can do a lot more of this stuff.

Don't know about magic, Gabe, but we hear cash money works just as well with that sorta stuff.

Gabe Newell Talks about Valve's Plans [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles