Velvet Assassin Slinks Back To 2009

European gamers who fancied some 1940's stealth gaming in Velvet Assassin will have to wait until the new year.

Replay has pushed back the game's European release to early 2009.

This is ostensibly to bring the launch in line with the US release but will of course have the handy side-effect of extending the development time by a couple of months and avoiding the Christmas rush.

