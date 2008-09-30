Video Game Stocks Hit Hard (Just Like Everyone Else)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Things are tough all over. Despite being branded as a "recession proof" industry, the publicly traded stocks of video game publishers dropped like a rock today, following news that the US House of Representatives had rejected a $700 billion bail out for failing financial services.

Hardest hit? It's looking like Activision Blizzard in the States, which dropped nearly 14% today. GameSpot ran the numbers on the publishers trading on the NASDAQ and it's not looking pretty. Foreign stocks got a beating today too, with Ubisoft losing value to the tune of $17.92 over a period of a few hours. Ouch.

Careful out there, kids. Watch out for falling investors.

Market freefall drags down game stocks [GameSpot]

