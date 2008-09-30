The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Video Games Aren't Real Life, Even For NASCAR Drivers

Most of us out there who have played a racing game for any period time have fantasized about being in the game while we're driving real cars, but the important thing is that we don't act on such fantasies. Tell that to NASCAR driver Carl Edwards, who attempted to defeat rival and two-time Sprint Cup champion Jimmie Johnson by...purposefully bouncing his car off a concrete wall.

"I planned on hitting the wall, but I didn't plan on the wall slowing me down that much," Edwards said. "In video games, you can just run into the wall and run it wide open. That's what I did, but it didn't quite work out the same as the video game."

*rubs temples* Oh my head. How are we supposed to keep our children from setting people on fire when their role-models decide that driving at top speeds on a crowded raceway is a good time to see how accurate the physics in GRID are?

Johnson wins, Edwards hits wall on purpose [HamptonRoads.com]

Comments

  • The Gunslinger Guest

    This is a NASCAR driver we're talking about here... coincidence? Hardly.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles