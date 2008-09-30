Video Games Aren't Real Life, Even For NASCAR Drivers

Most of us out there who have played a racing game for any period time have fantasized about being in the game while we're driving real cars, but the important thing is that we don't act on such fantasies. Tell that to NASCAR driver Carl Edwards, who attempted to defeat rival and two-time Sprint Cup champion Jimmie Johnson by...purposefully bouncing his car off a concrete wall.

"I planned on hitting the wall, but I didn't plan on the wall slowing me down that much," Edwards said. "In video games, you can just run into the wall and run it wide open. That's what I did, but it didn't quite work out the same as the video game."

*rubs temples* Oh my head. How are we supposed to keep our children from setting people on fire when their role-models decide that driving at top speeds on a crowded raceway is a good time to see how accurate the physics in GRID are?



