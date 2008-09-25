The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Video Games Equal Comfort In Troubled Economic TImes

Are video games the movies of our current economic slump? In an article wittily titled, "In Tough Economic Times, Video Games Console", NPR writer Laura Sydell explores the similarities between the growing popularity of video games in mainstream culture with the movie boom that occurred during The Great Depression in the 1930's, at time when a weary nation turned to nickel theatres to escape the grim realities of the economic climate. She compares the relatively steady sales of movie tickets to the ever-expanding gaming market, with software sales up 43 percent from this time last year.

David Riley of the NPD Group says part of the reason video game sales are rising and movie ticket sales aren't is that a movie only lasts a couple of hours — it gives you less "bang for your buck. The difference, obviously, between a movie and a video game is the amount of time that you get," he says.

With gas prices rising and some of the nation's largest financial institutions in dire straits, more and more non-gamers are finding that video games are an excellent way to distract themselves from real-life issues. Anyone else find this slightly ironic? We're they just making fun of us for doing the same thing a couple years back?

It's alright, general public. We hold no grudges. Come, sit next to us, take up a game controller, and we'll ride this thing out together.


In Tough Economic Times, Video Games Console [NPR]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles