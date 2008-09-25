Vigilante 8 Has PASSED XBLA TESTING! Oh Happy Day!

Finally! As part of the XBLA testing process, Vigilante 8 has been back and forth like a fiddler's elbow, but Isopod labs have announced that it has been given the thumbs up at last.

The bug that halted the game's progress has now been resolved and the release has been given a clean bill of health.

No release date yet, but that is due 'imminently'. COME ON LITTLE GAME! Nothing can stop you now!

Vigilante 8 approved for release!\ [V8 Arcade]