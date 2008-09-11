The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Vigilante 8 Skids Off Road

SQUEEEEeeeeeaaalll! KErrrrrr—UNCH! That is the sound of Vigilante 8 metaphorically skidding off the road from Isopod Labs to the Microsoft XBLA testing facility. It is now being towed back home by a metaphorical recovery vehicle.

Last month Isopod were all smiles when they sent their game off to XBLA, but sadly the game has run into some problems. Microsoft found a couple of bugs in one of it's own code libraries and the game has had to be changed and then resubmitted for more tests.

As Isopod say on the game's dev blog - "We certainly wish it was a quicker process, but this is how the cookie crumbles — not much else to do".

In the meantime, they recommend you check out Castle Crashers - good advice in any event.

Dev Update #5 [V8Arcade.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles