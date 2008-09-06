Vigster - A Social Games Shelf

Typical — you wait years for a social network for gamers, then two roll up at once.
Yesterday we had Dennis Fong's Raptr but this fine evening/afternoon/morning (delete as appropriate) we shall be looking at Vigster.
While Raptr was all about sharing your game scores and profiles from different networks (LIVE, PSN, Steam, etc.) Vigster has a more modest aim - a virtual games shelf, like a gamer's version of book lover's sites like Shelfari and WeRead.
After free signup, you can assemble a list of games that you own or play and find like-minded fellow gamers for fun and frolics. You can add reviews, videos and screengrabs of games, and submit tips and recommendations to your new pals. A discussion forum is on the way too.
Vigster.com
