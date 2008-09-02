The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Viva Piñata Community Site & Treasure Hunt

Rare has just launched a community site for Viva Piñata: Trouble In Paradise. By Signing in with your LIVE ID, you can display your game stats as well as share pictures of your Gardens and any Piñata Vision cards you have found.

To promote the game's launch, Xbox.com are running a Viva Piñata treasure hunt.

Piñata egg icons will be dotted around the Xbox.com site. Clicking on each of them reveals a hidden PDF file containing a Piñata Vision card that can be printed out and imported into the game using a LIVE Vision camera. There are 25 such cards to collect on Xbox.com and Xbox Community Manager Graeme 'AceyBongos' Boyd will be distributing 25 more via XCN.

Each Vision Card contains an exclusive Piñata that can be imported into your current game.

Viva Piñata Community Site

