Vomit on People in Zombie Left 4 Dead



We already knew that the zombies would be playable in certain modes of Valve's upcoming thrill-shooter Left 4 Dead, but I bet you didn't know they would be vomiting zombies.

This week's episode of GameTrailers TV will give us a first look at those playable zombies in Left 4 Dead and yes, you can vomit on someone. THe show will also have the release date for Duke Nukem 3D on XBLA, the premiere of Need for Speed Undercover's trailer, and a sexy, sexy, but still disturbing Jenny McCarthy scene from Red Alert 3.

The show also includes an interview with Gabe and Tycho from Penny Arcade. If you listen carefully you can probably hear me knocking during the interview, but they wouldn't let me in. S'Ok, we got to talk to them next anyway.