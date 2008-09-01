Wait, Michael Phelps Didn't Get Call Of Duty Early

On Thursday, you would have seen Michael Phelps, still basking in the glow of his olympic triumphs, presented with a copy of Call of Duty: World At War. A game that's months from completion. Turns out Phelps didn't receive the game at all; what he got instead was a box of lies. An Activision PR rep has confirmed that Phelps was presented with an empty box and a promise that, when the full game's, you know, actually finished, he can have a copy. Who knows where this exciting new trend - of giving celebrities things that don't yet exist - will lead us.



