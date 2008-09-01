Wait, Michael Phelps Didn't Get Call Of Duty Early

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

On Thursday, you would have seen Michael Phelps, still basking in the glow of his olympic triumphs, presented with a copy of Call of Duty: World At War. A game that's months from completion. Turns out Phelps didn't receive the game at all; what he got instead was a box of lies. An Activision PR rep has confirmed that Phelps was presented with an empty box and a promise that, when the full game's, you know, actually finished, he can have a copy. Who knows where this exciting new trend - of giving celebrities things that don't yet exist - will lead us.

Michael Phelps Didn't Really Get New 'Call Of Duty' Early [MTV]

