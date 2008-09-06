To celebrate the finale of Big Brother in the UK tonight, Ubisoft released this new trailer for Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party. I know that the cookie is supposed to be coming from under the couch (or at least I hope it is) but I can't help but chuckle at the fact that it looks like the bunny is having some sort of (insert joke here). The game is headed to Wii later this year.
Wait, Where Did That Cookie Come From? New Raving Rabbids TV Party Trailer
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink