Wait, Where Did That Cookie Come From? New Raving Rabbids TV Party Trailer

To celebrate the finale of Big Brother in the UK tonight, Ubisoft released this new trailer for Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party. I know that the cookie is supposed to be coming from under the couch (or at least I hope it is) but I can't help but chuckle at the fact that it looks like the bunny is having some sort of (insert joke here). The game is headed to Wii later this year.

