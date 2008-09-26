Want To Fight Ken and Ryu's Master? Here's How

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gouken, known for teaching Ken and Ryu, is making an appearance in Street Fighter IV as a computer-controller challenger. Today, the game's official blog offers details on how to face off against this opponent: Things like do not use any continues, do not lose the first round in any fight and get a certain number of "perfects" depending on what the machine is set to. Easier said than done. But who said this was going to be easy?

「剛拳、見参！」 [SFIV Blog Thanks, TurboIIFC (Lino Martinez II)!]

