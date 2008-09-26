Want To Fight Ken and Ryu's Master? Here's How

Gouken, known for teaching Ken and Ryu, is making an appearance in Street Fighter IV as a computer-controller challenger. Today, the game's official blog offers details on how to face off against this opponent: Things like do not use any continues, do not lose the first round in any fight and get a certain number of "perfects" depending on what the machine is set to. Easier said than done. But who said this was going to be easy?
「剛拳、見参！」 [SFIV Blog Thanks, TurboIIFC (Lino Martinez II)!]
