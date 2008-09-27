Warhammer Online Armies Half A Million Strong

Calling it "fastest-selling new MMO of all time", Mythic Entertainment today announced that 500,000 new players have taken up arms in the battle between Order and Destruction since last week's launch of their shiny new MMORPG Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning.

"In just one week we have a half a million people playing WAR online, and the ranks of Order and Destruction are growing at a record-breaking pace for a new MMORPG," said Mark Jacobs, co-founder and general manager of Mythic Entertainment. "We spent years working to provide players with the most stable, epic, and polished online world we could, but it is the players that have truly brought the Age of Reckoning to life."

Well done, Mythic! I have to say, the game's RVR combat has grabbed me. I am not normally a PVP type of person, but last Saturday morning saw me not only battling to take back the contested area near the Order starting point, but shouting rallying cries in general chat, telling people the forces of Order needed them. "Come on, ya cold-bloods! This is what ye signed up for!" I am such a dork.

FAIRFAX, Va.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—The Armies have assembled and the Worldwide WAAAGH! is Underway! Mythic Entertainment, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) studio, today announced that in the first week since launch over 500,000 new players have registered for fantasy MMORPG, Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™ (WAR), in North America, Europe and the Oceanic territories. EA's most highly pre-ordered PC title, WAR has now become the fastest-selling new MMO of all time.

Based on the popular tabletop war game from Games Workshop, Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning features revolutionary Realm vs. Realm™ conflict that will provide an engaging battleground for years to come. Available for PC and rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB, WAR is now in stores everywhere at an MSRP of $49.99. For more information, visit http://www.warhammeronline.com/.