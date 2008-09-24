The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Warhammer Online Does Not Heart Gold Farmers

Mark Jacobs, co-founder of Mythic Entertainment, does not like gold farmers. He will not tolerate them in his game, Warhammer Online. Posting on his blog, Jacobs writes:

I hate gold sellers/spammers. No, that's not strong enough, let me try again. I HATE GOLD SELLERS WITH EVERY FIBRE OF MY BEING. Ah, that's better. Now, why do I hate them you may ask? I hate them for a number of reasons, most of which have been detailed in various interviews I've done over the years. And now that they have taken their obnoxiousness to new levels with gold service spamming, I HATE GOLD SPAMMERS EVEN MORE NOW THAN EVER BEFORE.

Remember: Mark Jacobs does not like gold farmers. So what are he and his crew doing about them?

Since WAR launched we have been banning these jerks like crazy. As of Saturday Night, we had banned about 400 of them. My CSRs have a zero tolerance policy. We don't wait and let them stay in the game and ban them en-masse, my guys ban their useless, time-consuming butts right away. We have a strike team whose sole job it is to get these guys off our servers as quickly as possible.

Zero tolerance, strike teams...these guys aren't banning because it's their job, they're banning because they love it.

A banning we will go, a banning we will go. Heave ho off the servers yo, a banning we will go! [OGAANM, via Gamasutra]

