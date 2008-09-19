Warhammer Online Is Online

The "Day of Reckoning" has finally arrived, and while most of the players interested have been plugging away at the early start for two or four days depending on which flavor of the game they pre-ordered, folks who just saw the game in the store and though to themselves, "Huh, I don't have enough major, soul-eating diversions in my life" are now able to pick up the game and join the war between the forces of nice and not-so-nice.

I've been poking around a bit so far, but in honour of the official launch I've gone ahead and rolled new guys on a role-playing server, perhaps better knows as the "I'm reporting your name" server to the unitiated. Enjoying myself a bit, though there is something about the characters that just strikes me as a bit lifeless. That, and in order to be a Bright Wizard you have to look like a complete tool. Despite that, things seem to be running smoothly so far. Of course now that I say that the servers will explode. Enjoy it while you can.

Mythic Entertainment Launches Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

The Day of Reckoning Has Arrived as Game Servers Go Live!

FAIRFAX, Va.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—LET THE WORLDWIDE WAAAGH! BEGIN! Mythic Entertainment, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERTS) studio, today launched the highly anticipated MMORPG, Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™ (WAR), in North America, Europe and the Oceanic territories. With the game's servers now officially live, all players are invited to enter WAR's grim fantasy world, swear allegiance to the armies of Order or Destruction, and experience the glory of Realm vs. Realm™ combat.

"The Day of Reckoning is finally at hand and I am pleased to invite players to take their first steps into the Warhammer Fantasy universe," said Mark Jacobs, co-founder and general manager of Mythic Entertainment. "The stage is set and the combatants are ready - it's time to go to WAR!"

WAR offers a number of subscription options for eager recruits:

Monthly Subscription: $14.99 USD

3-Month Subscription: $41.97 ($13.99 per month) USD

6-Month Subscription: $77.94 ($12.99 per month) USD

Players entering the Age of Reckoning can look forward to invading enemy lands, assaulting imposing fortresses, and sacking sprawling capital cities for the glory of your Realm. They will wield devastating magic and deadly weapons, battle monstrous creatures, and join their brothers-in-arms in epic Public Quests™. Players can climb the Bastion Stair, carry their Guild Banner into battle, and unlock the infinite secrets of the Tome of Knowledge as they travel the world. The wait is over - the Age of Reckoning has begun and war is everywhere!

Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning is now in stores everywhere at an MSRP of $49.99. Available for PC, WAR is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. Prepaid Game Time™ cards are also available at most game retailers. For more information, visit http://www.warhammeronline.com/.

About Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™

Experience the glory of Realm vs. Realm! Declare your allegiance and join thousands of mighty heroes on the battlefields of Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning, the new MMORPG from Mythic Entertainment, the creators of Dark Age of Camelot™. Enter a grim world of perpetual conflict to fight for the Realms of Order (Dwarfs, High Elves, and Empire) or Destruction (Greenskins, Dark Elves, and Chaos). Invade enemy lands, besiege imposing fortresses, and sack sprawling capital cities for the glory of your Realm. Wield devastating magic and deadly weapons, battle monstrous creatures, and join your brothers-in-arms in epic Public Quests™. Climb the Bastion Stair, carry your Guild Banner into battle, and unlock the infinite secrets of the Tome of Knowledge as you travel the world. So sharpen your blade and unleash your inner mutation. The Age of Reckoning has begun and WAR IS EVERYWHERE!