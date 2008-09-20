Warhammer Online Reg Deadline Slips A Few Days

A bit of outrage is stirring among Warhammer Online players who pre-ordered the game, expecting to be able to play through September 22nd before having to enter the registration key from a retail box copy. A post at the official Warhammer Online website yesterday revealed otherwise. Now the deadline is *checks watch* several hours ago, so folks who opted for slightly slower shipping now find themselves waiting a weekend to return to their characters, or in extreme cases scrambling for a retail version of the game just to keep themselves from going through withdraw.

We'll be talking to the folks at Mythic shortly regarding the apparent change of plans. Until then, feel free to speculate in the comments section. Perhaps start a betting pool It's Friday, go crazy.

Update: Mythic folks were too busy to talk, but they have posted an update on the site announcing that Amazon, GoGamer, EA Store and The Source (CE online) pre-orders have had their time extended until the 22nd. Full text after the jump.