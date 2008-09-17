Still puzzling over Nintendo's cryptic announcement from earlier today? Hold on tight, cause they're not even close to done marketing at you. The company has announced that they're teaming up with Six Flags this month to infuse 10 theme parks across the country with Wario-themed frivolity, possibly including being gassy in public. Fans attending the parks (list after the jump) will be able to get their hands on Wario Land: Shake It! for the Wii at special demo kiosks. Such an invasion. Why do they do it?

"Wario Land: Shake It! is a game that everyone from veterans to newcomers can enjoy," said Cammie Dunaway, Nintendo of America's executive vice president of Sales & Marketing. "Partnering with Six Flags to bring the title to theme parks nationwide is a great opportunity for consumers to experience the game and rediscover the franchise at a place that is designed for fun."

But wait, there's more! Six Flags Magic Mountain near LA and Six Flags St. Louis will be hosting speed contests on the 27th, with the fastest overall time winning a trip to New York to visit the Nintendo World Store, while the speediest at each part wins a DS, a copy of the game, and a.gift certificate for Six Flags junk! I can barely stand the excitement! Press release, take us home.

Nintendo's Famous Anti-Hero, Wario, Invades Six Flags This Summer

Theme Parks' Guests to Experience Wario Land: Shake It!'s Game-Play Features and Compete for Prizes

REDMOND, Wash.—(BUSINESS WIRE)— Nintendo and its favourite antagonist, Wario™, have teamed up with Six Flags to take over 10 theme parks throughout the country this September. In celebration of the release of Wario Land™: Shake It!, the new game for the Wii™ console, Nintendo will be giving park guests the opportunity to check out the game and win prizes.

Wario Land: Shake It! plays like a classic side-scroller, but incorporates motion-controlled elements: Players shake the Wii Remote™ controller to help Wario shake down enemies for coins or tilt it to help him decide where to toss them. The game launches exclusively for Wii on Sept. 22.

As part of the theme park takeover, Wario Land: Shake It! game-play interactives will be available at the 10 Six Flags parks' Wii Experience areas to allow Wario fans and park guests the chance to experience the game first-hand and reconnect with the long-running Wario franchise.

In addition, on Sept. 27, Nintendo will host a competition at two Six Flags locations: Six Flags Magic Mountain near Los Angeles and Six Flags St. Louis. Running concurrently at both parks, competitors will play through a level in Wario Land: Shake It! as fast as they can, just as Wario must race through various levels in the game. At the end of the competition, the player with the best overall time will be Nintendo's guest on a holiday trip to New York and a visit to the Nintendo World store. In addition, one person at each park with the best overall time will win a "Bottomless Coin Sack" containing:

* a Wii system and a copy of Wario Land: Shake It!

* a Nintendo DS™ system

* a gift certificate for Six Flags merchandise

* fun premium items

Remember that Wii features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about this and other Wii features, visit Wii.com.

For more information about Wario Land: Shake It!, visit www.WarioLandShakeIt.com.

Participating Parks and dates include:

* Six Flags Great Adventure (Jackson, N.J.) - 9/27-28, 10/4-5, 10/11-12

* Six Flags Magic Mountain (Valencia, Calif.) - 9/27-28, 10/4-5, 10/11-12

* Six Flags Great America (Gurnee, Ill.) - 10/4-5, 10/11-12

* Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, Texas) - 9/27-28, 10/4-5, 10/11-12

* Six Flags Over Georgia (Austell, Ga.) - 9/27-28, 10/4-5, 10/11-12

* Six Flags Fiesta Texas (San Antonio, Texas) - 10/4-5, 10/11-12

* Six Flags New England (Agawam, Mass.) - 9/27-28, 10/4-5, 10/11-12

* Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (Vallejo, Calif.) - 9/27-28, 10/4-5, 10/11-12

* Six Flags America (Bowie, Md.) - 10/4-5, 10/11-12

* Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka, Mo.) - 9/27-28, 10/4-5, 10/11-12