Wario Land Marketing Shakes Up YouTube

It's a YouTube video, but we can't embed it. Well, I suppose we could, but it would lose most of it's charm if we did. Nintendo has a nifty little piece of marketing up on the video sharing site for their new game Wario Land: Shake It!, which starts off demonstrating the finer parts of controlling the game and then gets a little weird. While the gas stunt yesterday might have been a bit stale, this video is a tiny slice of marketing genius. Well played, Nintendo. Well played indeed.
Wario Land: Shake It - Amazing footage! [YouTube]
