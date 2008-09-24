The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wario Land Marketing Shakes Up YouTube

It's a YouTube video, but we can't embed it. Well, I suppose we could, but it would lose most of it's charm if we did. Nintendo has a nifty little piece of marketing up on the video sharing site for their new game Wario Land: Shake It!, which starts off demonstrating the finer parts of controlling the game and then gets a little weird. While the gas stunt yesterday might have been a bit stale, this video is a tiny slice of marketing genius. Well played, Nintendo. Well played indeed.

Wario Land: Shake It - Amazing footage! [YouTube]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles