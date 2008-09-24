Wario Land Marketing Shakes Up YouTube

It's a YouTube video, but we can't embed it. Well, I suppose we could, but it would lose most of it's charm if we did. Nintendo has a nifty little piece of marketing up on the video sharing site for their new game Wario Land: Shake It!, which starts off demonstrating the finer parts of controlling the game and then gets a little weird. While the gas stunt yesterday might have been a bit stale, this video is a tiny slice of marketing genius. Well played, Nintendo. Well played indeed.

