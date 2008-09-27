The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Warner's Not Playing Safe WIth Watchmen

Warner Bros are quite convinced that releasing an episodic downloadable Watchmen tie-in game is not only innovative, but actually rather brave.

"We know it's risky for us, and the safe move would have been to cram out a retail game alongside the film release," Senior VP Samantha Ryan told MCV, "but we didn't feel that was the right decision."

Surely the risk with Watchmen isn't the length of the game, the media it arrives in or how closely it aligns with the film's release.. it is the fact that Watchmen is such a beloved comic that fans are convinced it is going to stink up the place before seeing even a few pixels and will hunt you down, vigilante style if it is worse than they fear?


Warner: 'Watchmen release is industry first' [MCV]

