The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Watch BlizzCon On DIRECTV, Get Polar Bear Mount

BlizzCon sold out in record time, with additional tickets sold via a lottery that occurred while I was in Germany for the Games Convention, so while there might not be a BlizzCon for me, there can still be a special edition BlizzCon murloc-riding polar bear mount! DIRECTV has announced that everyone who tunes in to the BlizzCon pay per view coverage from BlizzCon on October 9th and 10th will be receiving the limited-edition mount, which is one of the main reasons so many people wanted to go in the first place. New customers who sign up for DIRECTV between now and September 30th will get both the PPV event and mount for free, while existing subscribers will have to shell out $US 39.95 for the privilege.

But what if you don't have DIRECTV and have no desire to change? Odds are you have a friend or relative who does. Give them $US 40. Get your polar bear mount on. Oh, and before we start complaining because we didn't think of it first, the odds are the mount will be delivered via redeemable code in game, so even if you don't care, eBay always cares.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles