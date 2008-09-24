The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Watch Someone Else Play LittleBigPlanet For 14 Minutes

We didn't get into the LittleBigPlanet beta. Bummer. Tell you someone who did, though: VG247. And they've dutifully gone ahead and posted a 14-minute clip of the experience, intro sequence and everything. If you're a fan of both LBP and the soothing, make-a-walrus-purr voice of Stephen Fry, click below! If you don't like to have the gaming equivalent of the "new car smell" ruined by sitting through a game's opening stages, don't click below.

LBP beta movie - The intro, tutorial and first level [VG247]

