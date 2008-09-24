Watch Someone Else Play LittleBigPlanet For 14 Minutes

We didn't get into the LittleBigPlanet beta. Bummer. Tell you someone who did, though: VG247. And they've dutifully gone ahead and posted a 14-minute clip of the experience, intro sequence and everything. If you're a fan of both LBP and the soothing, make-a-walrus-purr voice of Stephen Fry, click below! If you don't like to have the gaming equivalent of the "new car smell" ruined by sitting through a game's opening stages, don't click below.

LBP beta movie - The intro, tutorial and first level [VG247]