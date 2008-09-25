We Cheer Track List Revealed

I was going to spend a lengthy paragraph poking fun at the soundtrack to We Cheer, but as I read through the 30-song list I realised that many of these songs are on my iPod right now, so I've no room to criticize. Certainly not "Come Clean" by Hilary Duff, but come on, "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)"? Everyone needs this song on their MP3 player, just in case the occasion for everybody to dance (now) arises. "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, "Whoomp! (There It Is)", "That's The Way (I Like It)" - all required listening.

I still wouldn't be caught dead buying the game, but if it were to mysteriously make it's way into the pile of games I pick up at my local game store without me noticing I might secretly play it when nobody is looking. Hit the jump for the full track listing.

505 GAMES REVEALS SONG LIST FOR WE CHEER

Chart-Topping Recording Artists Ignite Namco Bandai's Pom-Pom-Powered Cheerleading Title

Milton Keynes - 505 Games today revealed the track listing for the highly-anticipated cheerleading title We Cheer™ - and, with 30 high-energy songs spanning over four decades of music, there's something to bring out the budding cheerleader in everyone.

Using two Wii™ Remotes as virtual pom-poms, get ready to lead your own cheerleading squad to victory with a soundtrack of smoking-hot music featuring chart-topping artists such as pop sensation Natasha Bedingfield, US rockers Paramore and 70s disco darlings KC & The Sunshine Band.

Track list includes:

• Walking On Sunshine - Aly & AJ

• It Takes Two - Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

• If You're Gonna Jump (Paul Oakenfold Remix) - Natasha Bedingfield

• Push It ToTthe Limit - Corbin Bleu

• I Want Candy - Bow Wow Wow

• On Top Of The World - Boys Like Girls

• The Great Escape - Boys Like Girls

• Godspeed - BT

• Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) - C+C Music Factory

• Eye Of The Tiger (Sunset Crew Radio Mix) - Crew 7

• Come Clean - Hilary Duff

• Unbelievable - EMF

• Calabria 2008 - Enur feat. Natasja

• Star - Erasure

• Perfect Day - Hoku

• That's The Way (I Like It) - KC & The Sunshine Band

• I Say Hey - Kinky

• Footloose - Kenny Loggins

• Bodyrock - Moby

• Born For This - Paramore

• Our Time Now - Plain White T's

• C'mon N' Ride It (The Train) - Quad City DJ's

• I'd Do Anything - Simple Plan

• Jump - Simple Plan

• Stamp Your Feet - Donna Summer

• Whoomp! (There It Is) - Tag Team

• In This Diary - The Ataris

• Groovy Train - The Farm

• The Power Is On - The Go! Team

• The Huddle Formation - The Go! Team

We Cheer gives players the chance to jump, shout and shake it all about, just like a real cheerleader. Using the motion-sensing abilities of the Wii Remote, wannabe cheerleaders follow on-screen commands to perform a variety of high-energy spins, kicks and twists, while taking part in professionally choreographed routines.

We Cheer will be exclusively available for Nintendo Wii throughout Europe in Q1, 2009