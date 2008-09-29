Week in Games: Super Tuesday

Looks like nearly every shovelware PC title for Q4 drops on Tuesday. Sorry to paint with broad strokes but that is a kitchen-sink list of titles, and I've heard of about four of them. Other highlights for Super Tuesday include Age of Booty, on 360, PS3 and PC and Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood on DS. Xbox 360 gamers, the wait for Mega Man 9 is over as of Wednesday. But holy Toledo, that's a long list, so I am sticking it on the jump. Let me know of the gems in that lineup that I've missed, cause it's hard to stand out.

Monday (Sept. 29)

Mortal Kombat Kollection (PS2)

Animal Paradise (DS)



Tuesday (Sept. 30)

Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood (DS)

Silent Hill: Homecoming (PC, 360, PS3)

Age of Booty (PSN, PC, XBLA)

Pipe Mania (Wii, 360, PC)

Sarah's Emergency Room (Wii, 360, PS3, DS, PC)

Defenders of Law, Inc.: Crime in Willburg (PC, DS, Wii)

Xyanide Resurrection (PSP, PS2)

Galactic Command - Excalibur (360)

Spider-Man: Web of Shadows (PC)

We Cheer (Wii)

Double D Dodgeball (PSN)

NHL 09 (DS)

Pop Cutie! Street Fashion Simulation (DS)

Heroes of Might and Magic Kingdoms (PC)

The Abbey (PC)

Margot's Word Brain (DS)

Gods War Online (PC)

Dead Mountaineer's Hotel (PC)

Spyborgs (Wii)

Buzz! Junior: Jungle Party (PS3)

Doodle Hex (DS)

Linger In-Shadow (PS3)

Numen Contest of Heroes (PC)

Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli (PSP)

Rayman Raving Rabbids 2 (PC)

Limbo of the Lost (PC)

Heroes of the Pacific (PSP)

War in the Pacific: Admiral's Edition (PC)

Hardy Boys: The Hidden Theft (PC)

Freaky Creatures (PC)

Birth of America II: Wars in America 1750-1815 (PC)

WALL-E (Mac)

Telladar Chronicles Decline (PC)

Big Kahuna Party (Wii)

In the Shadow of the Raven 2 (PC)

Action 4: The Expedition (PC)

Stateshift (PC)

Evil Days of Luckless John 2 (PC)

Hoyle Casino Games 2009 (PC)

Hoyle Card Games 2009 (PC)

Fashion Apprentice (PC)

The Settlers IV Gold (PC)

Ragnesis Online (PC)

Darkest of Days (PC)

Hoyle Puzzle & Board Games 2009 (PC)

CellZenith (PC)

9th Company: Roots of Terror (PC)

Code Lyoko: Quest for Infinity (PS2)

Battlefield Heroes (PC)

Dimensity (PC)

7.62 mm (PC)

Jagged Alliance 3 (PC)

Onimusha: The Essentials (PS2)

Unsolved Crimes (DS)

DT Carnage (PSP)

Sniper - Art of Victory (PC)

WorldShift (PC)

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel (PC)

Disciples III: Renaissance (PC)

Galactic Civilizations II: Endless Universe (PC)

Harvest Moon: Tree of Tranquility (Wii)

The Tomorrow War (PC)

Princess Debut (DS)

Age of Empires: Collector's Edition (PC)

Mount & Blade (PC)

My Little Baby (DS)

Luxor 4 (PC)

Baseball Mogul 2009 (PC)

Talisman (360)

Zombie Wranglers (360)

Wonderland Online (PC)

Eternal Eden (PC)

Wednesday (Oct. 1)

Mega Man 9 (XBLA)

Valhalla Knights 2 (PSP)

Petank Party (PC)