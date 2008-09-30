Weekly Wii Update - Bomberman Blast!

Things are heating up in the WiiWare section of your local Nintendo Wii, which today gets it's first real taste of online multiplayer action with Hudson's Bomberman Blast (1,000 Wii points). The game features classic Bomberman gameplay for up to 8 players online at a time online, and even lets you import your Mii avatars so you can create tiny, big-headed versions of people you don't particularly like and watch them explode, and if that isn't entertainment then I don't know what is.

Along with Bomberman goodness, WiiWare is also getting Art Style: ORBIENT, which we know absolutely nothing about other than the description that came with the press release. Something about guiding a star through the universe and collecting other stars to grow bigger. Seriously, not a clue. What I do know is Super Turrican 2 for the Super Nintendo (800 points) on the Virtual Console, a must for anyone trying to collect the whole Turrican saga.

Pretty sure Hudson is going to win this round.

WII-KLY UPDATE: TWO WIIWARE GAMES AND ONE VIRTUAL CONSOLE GAME ADDED TO WII SHOP CHANNEL

Sept. 29, 2008

Auspicious debuts and the return of a classic franchise top the list of new additions to the Wii Shop Channel™ this week. Art Style™: ORBIENT™ is the first in a new game series from Nintendo, combining deep game play with atmospheric flair and simple, elegant controls that anyone can pick up and enjoy. With two more Art Style titles scheduled for release in October, this is your chance to be the first to enjoy this truly remarkable gaming experience.

Bomberman makes his WiiWare™ debut in Bomberman Blast, taking the frenzied multiplayer action the series is known for online. Or if you just feel like saving the galaxy again, take on the Machine in Super Turrican 2.

WiiWare™

Art Style: ORBIENT (Nintendo, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone, 600 Wii Points): Explore the universe like never before in Art Style: ORBIENT. Take control of gravity and anti-gravity and carefully manoeuvre your small star through 50 stages set in multiple galaxies. Collide with other stars to absorb them and make your own star expand in size, or capture the stars in your orbit and have them become your satellites. Space isn't empty, though, and you'll have to avoid bumping into obstacles or getting pulled into a black hole. If you feel like relaxing while still being challenged, this is the game for you. Its combination of simple controls, atmospheric sound and unique environment make for an experience unlike any other.

Bomberman Blast (Hudson Entertainment, 1-8 players, Rated E for Everyone—Mild Cartoon Violence, 1,000 Wii Points): A brand new addition to the Bomberman series is available on WiiWare. Up to eight players can battle online simultaneously via Nintendo® Wi-Fi Connection. Simple controls make this a great game for family and friends to enjoy anytime. You can trigger new items by shaking the Wii Remote™ controller, creating new levels of Bomberman excitement. You can even take the intensity up another notch by adding your own Mii™ caricatures to the mix. Battle results can be recorded on the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection Ranking, so you can see how you stack up against others around the globe. This title will prove to be a blast for everyone—from those who've never touched a Bomberman game to the Bomberman masters.

Virtual Console™

Super Turrican 2 (Super NES™, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone—Violence, 800 Wii Points): As the last survivor of the United Freedom Forces, it is your duty to destroy the Machine's forces that have devastated the galaxy. Fight through countless hordes of enemies using everything at your disposal. Use weapons and power-ups to fight back the tide of oncoming enemies. Use special abilities like the Energy Wheel and Cyberfist to find secret areas and score extra lives. When your lives and continues are gone, the mission ends. You are the galaxy's last hope. Are you up to the challenge?

