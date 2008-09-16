Weekly Wii Update - Strong Bad Meets Mega Man 2

Strong Bad returns to WiiWare in the second installment of his excellent new Telltale Games adventure series, Strong Bad's Cool Game For Attractive People this week, and what better Virtual Console title to go along with said release than Mega Man 2? It's the two great tastes that taste great together - just ask Stinkoman. The latest SBCG4AP, titled Strong Badia the Free (1,000 points), deals with the King of Town finally succumbing to the power of office, instituting an email tax that sends Strong Bad on a quest for revolution. Also on WiiWare this week, Potpourrii (800 points), which is a puzzle game I've not heard of featuring helping leprechauns defeat an evil wizard. It looks kind of like a circular, multiplayer Bubble Bobble. Check out the official website for more info.

Then of course we have Mega Man 2 for the Virtual Console (500 points), and if you really need me to explain to you what Mega Man 2 is at this point you might be at the wrong website. Do you even own a game console?

Strong Bad Episode 2: Strong Badia the Free (Telltale Games, 1 player, Rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and Older—Crude Humor, Mild Cartoon Violence, Use of Alcohol, 1,000 Wii Points): Strong Badia the Free is the second of five monthly episodes starring Strong Bad—the self-proclaimed "coolest person ever"—and the rest of the cast from the popular Homestar Runner Web cartoons. When Strong Bad fails to obey the King of Town's totally unfair e-mail tax, he's placed under house arrest. Once freed from his wrongful imprisonment, Strong Bad goes on a mission to unite the local warring factions under the Strong Badian flag. Is Free Country USA ready for such an awesome ruler? Strong Bad Episode 2: Strong Badia the Free also has the Videlectrix arcade classic "Math Kickers Featuring the Algebros," plus all-new achievements, collectibles, costumes and Teen Girl Squad comics. You can even use Strong Bad's Lappy to send e-mails and pictures to your Wii Friends™. So what are you waiting for? Fire up Strong Badia the Free and get ready to kick some doughy King of Town butt.

Potpourrii (Abstraction Games, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone, 800 Wii Points): In the puzzle game Potpourrii, everything revolves around the seasons. For centuries, the seasons have followed a set pattern. But then things start to go awry in the forest. Suddenly it's snowing while the sun shines and flowers bloom while leaves are falling. Then a strange purple goo appears. The leprechauns are stunned. Even worse, the magic oak of life loses its power. It all turns out to be the fault of an evil wizard. You must help the leprechauns defeat him and restore natural order. To do this, you need to collect seasonal spirits. Pick them up with the spirit cannon, shoot them at the centre of the screen, group them and make them disappear. But watch out—they get faster and faster. In short: Potpourrii is a puzzle game that keeps you hooked with its colorful visuals, beautiful effects and easy-to-use controls using the Wii Remote™ controller. Play alone or with a second player, and even use your Mii™ character.

Mega Man 2 (NES™, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone—Mild Cartoon Violence, 500 Wii Points): Widely regarded by fans as one of the greatest action games of all time, Mega Man 2 is the second title in the seminal NES series. With even more stages and robot masters than the previous installment, its sheer size and scope are enough to get any action gamer's heart palpitating. The year is 200X. Dr. Light's super-robot, Mega Man, has succeeded in smashing the evil ambition of the nefarious Dr. Wily, and peace reigns over the planet. However, Dr. Wily proves to be a hard man to keep down and has returned with a new army of robot masters in tow to challenge our hero. Can Mega Man save the world again?