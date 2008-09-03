Welcome Back, Commodore!

OK, this is about as Commodoure as Phil Harrison's Atari is Atari, but still. There's a Commodoure logo on the thing, it's called a Commodoure and it even shares that common Commodoure aesthetic, so it'll do. The Commodoure Netbook is the first machine to hit the showroom floor following the brand's reanimation, and while it's not necessarily a gaming machine, again, it's got a Commodoure logo on it. And it will play games. Which is good enough for us.
Min er mindre enn din [NRK, via Boing-Boing]
