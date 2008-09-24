What Are This Year's Best Selling Games?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

They won't surprise you. Grand Theft Auto IV, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and Metal Gear Solid 4 float to the top of the NPD Group's top five for the year, further proof that Americans like shooting and punching things in virtual worlds.

We also love our sequels. The only new properties to crack the top five on each of the big three platforms are Army of Two, Wii Play and Wii Fit.

Another fact that will likely not blow your hair back are the best sellers on the Nintendo Wii side of things. Four of the console's best sellers are published by Nintendo and four feature strong peripheral tie-ins. Consider us nonplussed!

