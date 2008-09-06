The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wait... it's Friday? Indeed it is, dear reader, capping off a holiday shortened week full of asking oneself "Wait... it's Wednesday?" and "Wait... it's Thursday?" and being delighted to learn that it was a day later than one's internal calendar. Or maybe that's just me. Careless gaming is right around the corner, meaning I'll be playing The Last Guy, Soulcalibur IV and maybe, just maybe, some Gals Panic. Oh, it's going to be a sexy weekend, kids.

What about you? Participating in some SOCOM Confrontation beta action? X-COM on the cheap? It might not be a bad time to start clearing the backlog, you know. Holiday release insanity is but a mere month away. So what are you playing this weekend?

