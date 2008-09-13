The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Honestly, I'm at a loss. There's no shortage of incomplete games gathering dust on my shelves — The Last Guy, Soulcalibur IV, Super Mario Galaxy (I know!) and Killer7 — things that I really should cross of the list. And I stupidly slept on the id Super Pack deal from last weekend. But I'm feeling unmotivated, probably due to LA's overcast skies and the obligation to complete Viva Pinata: Trouble In Paradise. Any recommendations? I've got some cash burning a hole my in pocket.

Other than that, I'm setting my weekend to Take It Easy, factor ten. What are you playing this weekend?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles