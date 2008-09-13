Honestly, I'm at a loss. There's no shortage of incomplete games gathering dust on my shelves — The Last Guy, Soulcalibur IV, Super Mario Galaxy (I know!) and Killer7 — things that I really should cross of the list. And I stupidly slept on the id Super Pack deal from last weekend. But I'm feeling unmotivated, probably due to LA's overcast skies and the obligation to complete Viva Pinata: Trouble In Paradise. Any recommendations? I've got some cash burning a hole my in pocket.
Other than that, I'm setting my weekend to Take It Easy, factor ten. What are you playing this weekend?
