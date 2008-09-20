The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Should be a fun weekend, considering this week has been a five-day slice of Hell on Earth, as we alternate bashing our heads against the wall, then drinking ourselves into oblivion to numb the pain. In the in-between, we hope to squeeze in a few minutes of gaming time, actually getting around to that Team Fortress 2 Heavy Update we've been promising ourselves. We were hoping a certain horror game might arrive via the FedEx man today at Kotaku Towers West, but as private delivery company's are wont to do, we plan on being left high and dry. At least there's wild consumerism in the face of increasing economic troubles to keep us occupied!

Anyway, hope everyone's enjoying their schadenfreude! What are you playing this weekend?

