What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Out of obligation (and a dash of personal interest in the series still intact) I'll be playing through the rest of Silent Hill: Homecoming this weekend. The game ships to North America on Tuesday, meaning a review is in order. It's going to mean a bit of backtracking, unfortunately. Perhaps re-tracking, as I'll have to revert to an older save to get the job done. More about that on Tuesday.

Otherwise, I might tinker around with Doom III — never did get around to playing it — and punishing myself with some Wario Land: Shake It! challenge missions. Add prepping for a Tokyo vacation and TGS coverage and you got yourself a weekend? How's about you?