What do Mario and Ivy Have in Common?

Both wear some of gaming's most impractical outfits, according to GamesRadar. Actually, the news here is that vampy sex costumes account for only 2 of the 9 making the list, and women account for a total of four. Considering GamesRadar's track record on the subject, this counts as enlightenment. They point out that Arthur in Ghosts 'N Goblins goes scanty-pants more frequently and for more gratuitous reasons than Ivy of Soulcalibur, although I guess 8-bit graphics of the day couldn't incorporate realistic ball-sway or pec jiggle to make this truly a case of gender-agnostic sexploitation. Anyway, there's booby in this (including Kratos' moobs), so I've done my job. (Sorry Maggie). But yeah, a plumber's getup is absolutely not fit for the hostile vacuum of space.

Gaming's Most Impractical Outfits [GamesRadar]

