Ahoy! It's Friday, time to pull up a chair, pour yourself a drink and chat. That's right, time for Tell Us Dammit — rather, TELL US DAMMIT. Here's how it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interested in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Who knows!

Question: What genre are you sick of?

  • mal_tez92 Guest

    I am sick of all button mashing hack and slash action games. Games like God of War, Devil May Cry andHeavenly sword just get so repetitive. Use the same 10-20 combos to beat the smae enemies over and over, it just gets so repetitive so quickly.

  • Tom Guest

    Turn based combat games like Final Fantasy and KOTOR. They're so dull and boring. Combat should be fast paced and you should feel like you're in the thick of battle.

