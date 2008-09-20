What is the Xbox Pure? [Update]

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Desz over on Cheap Arse Gamer recently posted a blurry snapshot of what appears to be an internal Microsoft memo dealing with an Xbox 360 name change.

The memo, seen above, appears to suggest that this particular, model I suppose, of the Xbox 360 was once codenamed Xbox Xbox Lean or Xbox Granite and that the final name should be Xbox Pure.

I'm also intrigued by the comment that "metal plates" have been disregarded. Judging by the codenames and final name, it seems to suggest that this would be a stripped down version of the Xbox 360. Could this be Microsoft's answer to Sony's slim line of consoles? Are we soon going to be seeing a new, thin 360 with only disc-based game support and no harddrive? I'm sure, if this rumour is true, we will be finding out in the next month.

XBOX's New Name? [Cheap Arse Gamer]

UPDATE: It appears that this rumour story could be CAG throwing their credibility out the window as part of a contest. Kotaku''s decision to run rumours is always based on the credibility of the site and the information contained within it. In the past CAG has proven to be a reliable site, having broken a number of stories through apt reporting. It appears that may no longer be the case.

  • ThomasJay Guest

    It's quite sad that you guys got this story from a user blog without even trying to confirm the story with anyone at the site and then blame CAG for your mistake. Maybe in the future you could research your rumors just a bit more before posting them?

