What's New In Alone In The Dark PS3?

With the PlayStation 3 version of Alone in the Dark hitting in November, nearly half a year after its PC, Xbox 360, Wii, and PS2 versions, the development team have had plenty of time to fix the mistakes made in the initial release, and fix they have. Repairs have been made to the controls, the camera system, and inventory access, while gameplay tweaks should make car handling a bit more enjoyable. They've tuned the spectral vision system so less is required to complete the game, tweaked the 59th Street level difficulty by adding another checkpoint and clear voice directions, and have even added a brand new action sequence in Episode 6 exclusive to the PS3 version of the game. Hell, they may have even tightened up the graphics on level 3, though I have no official confirmation.

Sounds like they're making every effort to make the game better this time around. Perhaps I'll finally give it a go when the PS3 drops in two months. Hit the jump for the full list of changes!