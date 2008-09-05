What's On The Resident Evil: Degeneration Blu-Ray?

I will be picking up the Resident Evil: Degeneration Blu-ray this winter due to the fact that I am a CGI-movie whore to the point where I'd buy a scene-for-scene CG remake of Ishtar, but some of you out there need more motivation than that. Sure it has zombies and the killing of zombies on a compelling airport backdrop, but what about the extras? How about a trailer collection, not only for the film, but for Resident Evil 5 as well? Not enough you say? You'll also get a trivia track, character profiles, an interview with Leon himself, and voice actor bloopers. All of that, plus a Blu-ray exclusive interactive picture-in-picture feature.

I'd discuss the whole 1.78:1 1080p AVC video accompanied by a 5.1 Dolby TrueHD soundtrack bit, but quite frankly those words are gibberish to a man who picked up his surround sound system from Walmart while shopping for socks.

